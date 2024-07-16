Farhan Akhtar to return with Rock On 3? Purab Kohli spills the beans

The 2008 musical drama film movie Rock On proved to be a turning point in the lives of the entire team. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, it marked the successful big-screen debut of Farhan and TV actress Prachi Desai. The entertainer also featured Purab Kohli.

After it became a critically acclaimed film, the makers came up with its sequel in 2016. Since it’s been years after the second part of the movie was dropped, Kohli spilled the beans about its third instalment. Read on!

Purab Kohli opens up on Rock On 3

Inspired by the South Korean movie titled A Happy Life, Rock On featured an ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli and others. Eight years later came its sequel, Rock On 2.

Now, Kohli, who played Kedar Zaveri aka Killer Drummer in the last two instalments of the movie, spoke about the third part of the musical drama film. During an interview with News18 Showsha, the Airlift actor was asked if there’s any possibility of Rock On 3.

Responding to this, the actor stated, “It’s a great franchise. I keep asking Farhan (Akhtar) if it’ll come back for a third part. But there are no discussions on that front as of now.”

Purab Kohli was heartbroken when Rock On 2 tanked

While the first part of the franchise was a hit, the sequel didn’t create a massive impact at the box office. This made Purab wonder where his career was headed. Talking about that phase, the Bob Biswas actor stated that after his 2013 movie Jal didn’t do well, he got a massive hit.

That’s because he didn’t take up any other work for one or two years before it and put all his energy into the movie. Since he had high hopes for it, Kohli was heartbroken when it didn’t work out. Around this time, Rock On 2 was being made.

The movie gave hope to Purab who thought it would propel him and bring him back on track. But when that film also failed to make an impact, he was left wondering, “Oh my God, now what do I do?”

Purab Kohli recently shared the screen with Neha Sharma, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth, Sushant Divgikar, and others in the TV series 36 Days.

