Farhan Akhtar turns photographer for ladylove Shibani Dandekar as she jumps in the pool in a monokini; WATCH

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash’s Toofan and the film will release on October 2, 2020

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are B-towns latest lovebirds and thanks to social media, the two often post loved-up photos and vacation pictures with each other. And in the latest, on Sunday, Shibani took to Instagram and posted a throwback video of herself jumping into the sea, wearing a monokini, and what caught our attention was Shibani’s caption that proved that it was none other than boyfriend and Rock On actor Farhan Akhtar who turned photographer for his ladylove as he recorded the video. Alongside the video, Shibani wrote, “Little piece of paradise #thatbrowngirl camera work by @faroutakhtar”

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani have made their relationship official, reports suggest that the two will tie the knot by the end of the year post the release of Toofan, however there has been no confirmation on the same. For starters, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than two years and on Farhan's birthday, Shibani Dandekar posted a photo of the couple as she penned a heartfelt note which read, “Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as

