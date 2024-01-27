Farhan Akhtar unfurls tricolor parachute while paragliding; Bipasha Basu and family 'salute' Mother India

On Republic Day, the entire nation resonates with patriotic and festive fervor. Today, on January 26, citizens proudly celebrate the special occasion, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others, have taken to their respective social media platforms to convey their warm wishes. Joining the chorus, Farhan Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and Arjun Kapoor also recently shared their heartfelt greetings.

Bollywood celebs celebrate 75th Republic Day

Farhan Akhtar shared an exhilarating moment on Republic Day with his fans on Instagram. The image showcases the actor soaring through the sky with a tricolor parachute while paragliding. Accompanying the photo is a powerful caption: "United we rise, divided we fall. Here’s to a future filled with empathy, understanding, solidarity, peace, and love. Happy Republic Day." Dive into this thrilling snapshot and feel the spirit of the day:

Bipasha Basu marked the day by celebrating with her family by her side. She shared an adorable clip where little Devi is standing on her lap, both twinning in matching outfits, while Karan Singh Grover stands beside them, waving a small flag. The heartwarming post is captioned, "Family Salute to Mother India."

The stunning Preity Zinta shared her Republic Day wishes on social media with a picture that radiates grace. Holding a tricolor hand fan, she looks like a million bucks with her charming dimple smile and curly hair. The photo, seemingly taken at a cricket stadium, exudes patriotism. Preity captioned the post, "Happy Republic Day to my fellow Indians."

Arjun Kapoor commemorated the momentous occasion by standing on his balcony, waving a large-sized flag, and saluting it as a sign of respect. His post garnered significant attention, with fans extending their heartfelt wishes for a Happy Republic Day.