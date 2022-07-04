Farhan Akhtar, wife Shibani Dandekar enjoy ace singer Adele's concert in London; See PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. The tied the knot in February in a beautiful ceremony and the two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. Meanwhile, the couple is in London as they are attending BST Hyde Park or the British Summer Time Hyde Park-- a music festival held over two or three weekends once a year in London's Hyde Park.

Speaking of which, Farhan shared a few glimpses of the music festival on his Instagram stories. In the first picture, we can see Shibani sitting in the park in a casual and comfy wear. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor captioned it as #BSTHYDEPARK. The second picture shows the couple happily smiling at the camera as they pose for a selfie. Meanwhile, the third image features English singer Adele performing in the BST Hyde Park. Akhtar captioned the story post as, “What a night Adele.”

Have a look at Farhan’s post:

In a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker spoke about his first date with Shibani, sharing that he did not speak at all, which made the situation very awkward. Farhan started by saying that for him a perfect date is where the other person does all the talking. He added that Shibani will vouch for the same, and then went on to share what his wife says about their first date. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything,” he told CNN News18.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated each other for almost 4 years before they tied the knot. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony that was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. They kept the wedding as simple as possible. On February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.

