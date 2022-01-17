Farhan Akhtar wishes his 'restless and curious' dad Javed Akhtar on his birthday with a special message

Veteran lyricist, poet and screen writer Javed Akhtar has completed another year round the sun! Turning 77 on Monday, 17 Janaury, Javed Akhta received some special wishes from his family. His son and actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to wish his dad with a special photo and birthday message.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a precious photo of Javed Akhtar from back in the day. In the black and white picture, a young Javed can be seen standing and staring at the sea. Calling his dad 'restless and curious', Farhan wished him and wrote a sweet message.

Farhan's birthday note for his dad Javed read, "This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa..@jaduakhtar." Fans were quick to wish the poet on his birthday.

Farhan's partner Shibani Dandekar also reacted to the post and dropped two heart emojis in the comments section. Check out Farhan's wish for his dad Javed Akhtar:

Farhan also recently celebrated his birthday on 9 January and Shibani Dandekar dropped some stunning photos as she wished her partner. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that Farhan and Shibani will be taking their relationship to the next level and registering for marriage in February 2022.

Click the link below to read details!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to register their marriage on February 21