Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘life partner’ Shibani Dandekar on her birthday: I’d fight the strongest currents for you

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never fail to set couple goals. They often pose together for pictures which later gets all their fans gushing on them when it makes it to Instagram. Well, currently the couple is having a gala time attending a friend’s wedding in Australia. Every other day the two keep sharing pictures of them enjoying themselves in Australia. Today, Shibani is celebrating her birthday and on this special day, Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture and a lovey-dovey post for his wife on her special day.

In the picture that Farhan Akhtar shared we can see him wearing a black coat over a black kurta and monochrome striped pants. Shibani Dandekar can also be seen wearing a black satin coat over black satin pants. Both of them look adorable as they stand inside a small boat and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor poses with an oar in his hand. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar.”

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

