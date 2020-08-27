Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on 40th birthday with romantic post: You’ll have my shoulder to lean on

The Sky Is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar wishes ladylove Shibani Dandekar on her 40th birthday; See post

Today, as Shibani Dandekar turned 40, boyfriend and Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media to wish his ladylove. Alongside a photo of the two, Farhan’s heartwarming wish for his ladylove read, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you….” Soon after, , too, wished Shibani on the day as he wrote, “Happy birthday Shibani,”and later Anil Kapoor, sister Anusha and others too dropped comments wishing Shibani on the day.

In the photo, both Farhan and Shibani are seen wearing black tee while she is leaning on his shoulder and well, let’s admit, this is one of our favourites photos of the two. That said, amid the lockdown, Shibani and Farhan have been living together and often, the two are papped together in the city with their masks on. Also, a few days back, amid the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Shibani Dandekar lashed out at a Twitter user for suggesting that she was the ‘mystery girl’ spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day that he was found dead. Replying to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote, “This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring , Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, and next, he will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.

