Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on Valentine’s Day with a unique post ahead of their wedding; PIC

All eyes are on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar ever since the news of their marriage has come out. The couple will reportedly tie the knot this month. Farhan often takes to his Instagram handle to share lovey-dovey pictures of them and showers love on his ladylove. Well, today on Valentine’s Day too, the actor-director shared a funny picture of them to wish Shibani on Valentine’s Day with a unique wish and we bet it will leave you in splits.

In the picture that Farhan Akhtar posted, we can see Farhan wearing a mask of Shibani Dandekar’s face and vice versa. Farhan can be seen dressed in a white tee whereas Shibani can be seen wearing a checkered shirt as their real faces are hidden under each other’s face masks. We can see fairy lights in the background and the actress holding a picture of them. Sharing this picture, Farhan wrote, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Farhan and Shibani will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on 21 February. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

"Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informed a source in the know.

