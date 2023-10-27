Farhan Akhtar wrote 'not applicable' in religion section of daughters' birth certificates, Javed Akhtar recalls

Javed Akhtar, the multi-talented writer, lyricist, and poet, is quite the force to reckon with. But he's not just about his creative prowess; the man is known for his strong opinions. In a recent chat on the Cyrus Says show, Javed Akhtar spilled the beans on his parenting style. Instead of giving his kids the typical lecture on values, he opted for a lead-by-example approach. It made such an impression on his son Farhan Akhtar that when it came to filling out the religion section on his daughters Shakya and Akira's birth certificates, Farhan boldly wrote ‘not applicable’.

Javed Akhtar reveals both his children are atheists

In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar, the father of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar from his previous marriage to Honey Irani was asked about the key life lesson he instilled in his children. Akhtar expressed that wisdom cannot be simply provided through a quick crash course. He emphasized that children are not inclined to follow what you tell them to do; instead, they observe and emulate your actions. They pay attention to your moral values, your beliefs, and what holds significance in your life. Over time, these elements naturally influence them, almost like a process of osmosis.

The lyricist shared, "Both my children are religious atheist people. In fact Farhan, jo uski betiyaan hai unke birth certificate pe religion ke aage likha hai ‘not applicable’ (Farhan filled in 'not applicable' in the religion section of his daughters' birth certificates).”

Javed Akhtar discusses the influence of upbringing and environment on shaping core moral values

The 78-year-old artist strongly believes that a child's upbringing and environment play a crucial role in shaping their core moral values.

Expanding on this idea, he explained that the morality and attitudes one observes in their surroundings can trigger one of two responses. It can lead to a deep aversion, pushing someone to become the complete opposite of what they witness, or it can result in the assimilation of those values and behaviors.

About Javed Akhtar

Born on January 17, 1945, Javed Akhtar is a prominent Indian screenwriter, lyricist, and poet. Renowned for his contributions to Hindi cinema, he has been honored with five National Film Awards. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, he was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007, both of which are among India's most prestigious civilian honors.

