Farhan Akhtar's daughter Akira cuddling with their dog Tyson is every pet lover ever; See Photo

After posting a fun video of his ladylove Shibani Dandekar playing with Tyson, recently, Farhan Akhtar treated fans with an adorable picture of his daughter Akira cuddling the dog.

While Bollywood celebrities who have been under self-isolation for quite a while due to the lockdown, many have been having a gala time by making the best use of their time during this quarantine period. From cooking together to working out, everyone has been spending a great time with their families and loved ones. Among all, Farhan Akhtar has been spending his quarantine period with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, his daughter Akira and his pet dogs. The actor's social media feed seems to be a fun space to look at right now.

After posting a fun video of Shibani playing with their dog Tyson, recently, Farhan treated fans with an adorable picture of Akira cuddling the dog. In the picture shared, Akira is holding Tyson in her arms while the cute puppy is taking a peaceful nap. The pic screams love and is not to be missed. Akira looks cute donning a grey sweatshirt as she showers her love for the puppy. Farhan captioned the pic by writing, "(two heart emoji) @akiraakhtar #tystagram." Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar also showered hearts on the comments of the post. This adorable post is winning hearts on the internet by Farhan's followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan with Mrunal Thakur. Farhan will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film. Since the first day of the shoot, the actor has been treating fans with some BTS pictures and videos from the sets on his social media account. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan was scheduled to release on 2 October 2020. Just like others, the Bollywood film industry has been adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Shoots have come to a halt and the release dates of many movies have been suspended for an indefinite period until further notice.

