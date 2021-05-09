  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Farhan Akhtar's first vaccine at drive through center raises questions, netizens ask BMC to clarify age group

Farhan Akhtar's tweet has irked several netizens over how the 47-year-old actor managed to get the jab at a drive-in center in Mumbai meant for seniors.
5909 reads Mumbai
farhan akhtar,COVID 19 Farhan Akhtar's first vaccine at drive through center raises questions, netizens ask BMC to clarify age group.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter on 8 May on Saturday to announce that he had received his first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine in Mumbai. The actor tweeted, "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe." 

The civic body, BMC, in Mumbai has been providing vaccination on a daily basis to certain age groups and at specific centers only. Private hospitals are not a part of this process as vaccines are being supplied to only BMC and state-run hospitals as well as Covid Care centers. 

Apart from these places, the BMC has also started a drive-in vaccination centers only for senior citizens. Now, Farhan's tweet has raised many questions and irked several netizens over how the 47-year-old actor managed to get the jab at a drive-in center meant for seniors. 

One irked Twitter user asked, "@mybmc I fail to understand the way the vaccination is managed, some of these folks are getting the vaccines smoothly.. My father who is 67, waiting on his 2nd dose since Apr 30th is being chased away by police at the center." 

While another asked, "Is Sports complex drive-in open to all age groups? I thought it was only for senior citizens and disabled people. Can @mybmc please clarify?" 

One netizen asked the actor his age as they tweeted, "Are you above 60? This was meant only for@people above 60. @mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 @mayor_mumbai can you please clarify if the drive through is for those below 60 as well. I want to avail of it. I am 51." 

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2021: Shahid Kapoor looks back on his 'unique' bond with mum Neliima Azeem with heartfelt post

Credits :Pinkvilla/Twitter

You may like these
Farhan Akhtar gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine via drive through; Urges fans to be patient during process
Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan release postponed due to spike in COVID 19 cases; Makers urge people to stay indoors
Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar & others collaborate to recreate the song Dil Chahta Hai to raise funds for COVID 19
Katrina Kaif shares stories of 'true warriors' as she highlights mothers working selflessly during pandemic
Mother's Day 2021: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar & Kalki Koechlin celebrate motherhood with heartwarming photos
Preity Zinta gets her second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated ‘so we are all safe’
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

If a fit healthy person like him jumped the line then it’s terrible. but maybe he has an underlying condition?

close