Farhan Akhtar's first vaccine at drive through center raises questions, netizens ask BMC to clarify age group

Farhan Akhtar's tweet has irked several netizens over how the 47-year-old actor managed to get the jab at a drive-in center in Mumbai meant for seniors.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter on 8 May on Saturday to announce that he had received his first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine in Mumbai. The actor tweeted, "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe."

The civic body, BMC, in Mumbai has been providing vaccination on a daily basis to certain age groups and at specific centers only. Private hospitals are not a part of this process as vaccines are being supplied to only BMC and state-run hospitals as well as Covid Care centers.

Apart from these places, the BMC has also started a drive-in vaccination centers only for senior citizens. Now, Farhan's tweet has raised many questions and irked several netizens over how the 47-year-old actor managed to get the jab at a drive-in center meant for seniors.

One irked Twitter user asked, "@mybmc I fail to understand the way the vaccination is managed, some of these folks are getting the vaccines smoothly.. My father who is 67, waiting on his 2nd dose since Apr 30th is being chased away by police at the center."

While another asked, "Is Sports complex drive-in open to all age groups? I thought it was only for senior citizens and disabled people. Can @mybmc please clarify?"

One netizen asked the actor his age as they tweeted, "Are you above 60? This was meant only for@people above 60. @mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 @mayor_mumbai can you please clarify if the drive through is for those below 60 as well. I want to avail of it. I am 51."

Are you above 60 ? This was meant only for@people above 60. @mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 @mayor_mumbai can you please clarify if the drive through is for those below 60 as well. I want to avail of it. I am 51 — nirmalavodafone (@nirmalavodafone) May 8, 2021

But you broke the rules and as it happens in mumbai and all over India the unfair and unjust authorities helped you break the rules .why when will you celebrities and authorities change .I wonder messed up this country . — Haresh Daryanani (@HareshDaryanan1) May 9, 2021

Thought drive in was only for 60+ Citizen's

Did bmc open it for all age categories Can anyone enlighten@Laxmantweetsss@richapintoi @_iampratip @pencilpusher24 — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@Lokhandwala_Bom) May 8, 2021

@mybmc @mybmc I fail to understand the way the vaccination is managed, some of these folks are getting the vaccines smoothly.. My father who is 67, waiting on his 2nd dose since Apr 30th is being chased away by police at the center. — stoic loner (@slayfascism) May 8, 2021

Nice to know. Hope this was after registration since some senior citizens from my society were asked to return after 3 hours of waiting from the much-touted walk-ins because they hadn't registered. There was also some instance of violence as per one of them. — Garvita (@grrrvita) May 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2021: Shahid Kapoor looks back on his 'unique' bond with mum Neliima Azeem with heartfelt post

Share your comment ×