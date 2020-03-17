Farhan Akhtar's GF Shibani Dandekar jokes about social distancing & shares a romantic PIC amid COVID 19 crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has shared a romantic picture with him on social media in which she also jokes about not understanding the social distancing memo. Read on.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everything around the world. As there is no cure for the deadly COVID-19, social distancing and self-isolation is the only option left for the masses. Countries have already started adopting measures to curb the pandemic which also includes the complete shutdown of malls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gymnasiums, educational institutions, and all other organizations. All of this has been done as a precautionary measure to slow down the escalation of the deadly virus.

In the midst of all this, a social media post shared by Farhan Akhtar’s ladylove Shibani Dandekar has caught everyone’s attention. She has shared a romantic picture with the Rock On actor some time back but it is her caption that has grabbed the limelight now. Here’s what Shibani writes, “Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.” It is quite clear that she is joking about the current situation in which people have socially distanced themselves from each other.

Check out Shibani Dandekar’s post below:

Comments have started pouring in ever since Shibani has shared this lovey-dovey poster with Farhan Akhtar. Well, on the obvious side, a few fans have appreciated their chemistry while a few others have slammed her for the ‘social distancing’ comment. Just like others, the Bollywood film industry has been adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Shoots have come to a halt and the release dates of many movies have been suspended for an indefinite period until further notice.

