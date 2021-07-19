Farhan Akhtar's massive transformation for 'Toofaan' leaves Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan & others amazed

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and posted his three looks from Toofaan and highlighted his 18 months of hard work in the crazy transformation.

Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan was released on Amazon Prime Video recently on July 16. Ever since the trailer has come out, fans have been talking about his looks and his body. Well, the movie showcases different stages of his transformation. Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan posted a picture of himself in three different shapes and sizes and highlighted the 18 months of hard work behind these crazy transformations for the film.

Farhan Akhtar posted three pictures of him in a collage. The first one saw him when he was 69.8 kgs; the second one is when he was 85 kgs, and the third one is when he was 76.9 kgs. This massive transformation in a span of 18 months is sheer dedication, isn't it? The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor captioned the image as, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle, and every pound gained and lost."

If you think only you are left speechless looking at this transformation, then do not consider yourselves alone. Even actors like and Abhishek Bachchan too were spellbound. Hrithik wrote in the comments section, "Man ! 69 to 85 ?! That's insane." On the other hand, Abhishek wrote "Amazing" in the comments section.

