Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani on her bonding with Shibani Dandekar: We talk on the phone almost every day

Love is in the air! One of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot and become man and wife on 19th February. The wedding shenanigans are already in motion, as the couple hosted their gorgeous mehendi ceremony on Thursday in the presence of their close family and friends. Farhan’s house was beautifully lit up to complement the mood as well. Numerous family members and friends such as Amrita Arora, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar and others were spotted as they immersed themselves in the festivities.

Now, ahead of Shibani officially becoming a part of the Farhan's family, the actor’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her to-be daughter-in-law and their bond in an interview with Bombay Times. She revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 a few days ago and was under isolation but is fine now and ready to be a part of the big day. Coming to Shibani, Honey was full of praises. She said that her to-be daughter-in-law is a lovely child, is so beautiful and extremely respectful towards others and that she mixes with family very well.

Honey expressed, “I meet Shibani every second day. They (Farhan and Shibani) just live next door. We also went on a holiday to Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other.” Then, she went on to emphasis that Shibani’s just too sweet. She also added that she is even fond of her parents and her sisters who are also cultured. She concluded by saying that it was really nice meeting all of them.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Actor’s residence decked up for pre-wedding festivities