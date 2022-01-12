Farhan Akhtar's 'point of view' involves cuddled up GF Shibani Dandekar and their adorable pup

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for over three years now, have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Both Farhan and Shibani are quite active on social media, where they often share loved-up pictures while fans and followers swoon over their adorable PDA. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back tonight, Farhan took to his Instagram space and shared his ‘point of view’ which included a cuddled-up girlfriend Shibani and their pup.

A few hours back, Farhan took to his Instagram stories and shared a sweet picture featuring Shibani. In the photograph, Shibani can be seen lying down, as she cuddles her furry friend with love. Sharing this picture, Farhan captioned it, “Another point of view @shibanidandekar”. Recently, on Farhan’s birthday, Shibani shared a slew of pictures featuring herself with her beau, where both of them looked extremely stylish in black chic outfits. Sharing the pictures, Shibani had captioned the post, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly”.

Take a look at Farhan’s picture:

In other news, according to a recent exclusive report by BollywoodLife, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are gearing up to get married in March this year. A source close to them reportedly revealed that Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding, but due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, they will now be keeping the affair rather intimate.

