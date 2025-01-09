Farhan Akhtar’s reaction on receiving ‘piece' of 'childhood’ from sis Farah Khan is cutest; we bet you cannot guess the gift
Farah Khan, who shares her birthday with Farhan Akhtar, recently dropped a funny video in which she presented him with a gift that was a reminder of their childhood.
Today, January 9, 2025, marks the birthday of cousins Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar. On the special occasion, Farah had a special gift for Farhan, and his reaction was the cutest. She presented him with a DVD of the film Kranti, which she described as a ‘piece’ of their childhood. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar offered a peek into their birthday celebration with a sweet picture.
Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video from her and Farhan Akhtar’s birthday celebration. In the clip, the Don 3 director is seen opening a gift, while Farah is heard saying, “Farhan 51st birthday present.”
As soon as Farhan saw the DVD, he started laughing and singing the Kranti Kranti song. He continued singing even while opening other gifts. Farhan’s wife, Shibani Akhtar, and sister, Zoya Akhtar, who also featured in the video, were left in splits.
The caption read, “What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm.”
Watch the video here!
Netizens were left amused by the video. In the comments section, one person wrote, “Happy birthday @faroutakhtar! This video was so much fun!” while another said, “The sense of humor in this family is so endearing....Happy BDay to Farhan & to you.”
Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar posted a sweet picture from the birthday party on her Instagram. In the photograph, Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan were seen posing together with huge smiles. Their cakes were kept in front of them on a table. Anusha Dandekar, whose birthday also falls today, joined them in the picture.
In the caption, Zoya wrote, “Bring It In #birthdaybabies #allnumber9 #capricornia @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar #threescompany #humcakekhanekeliyekahinbhijasaktehain.” Check it out!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and more showered their love with red heart emojis.
