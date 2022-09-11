Farhan Akhtar's Sunday cycle ride cut short due to a punctured tyre; Don't miss Ishaan Khatter's reaction
Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the 2021 film 'Toofaan' alongside Mrunal Thakur.
Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. The Dil Dhadakne Do star stepped into the film industry as an assistant director in small films and went on to direct the award-winning film, Dil Chahta Hai, starring Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. He later moved on to acting and singing with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2008 musical-drama, Rock On!! which featured Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, Shahana Goswami and others.
Farhan is also an active social media user and often shares a glimpse of his personal and professional life with his fans. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious picture, in which he is seen sitting in an autorickshaw. He captioned the post: "Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre.. much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement.#mumbairocks #pedaljayenge #cycos." Reacting to the post, Ishaan Khatter dropped laughing emojis, while Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar wrote: "I love Mumbai."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in the 2021 film Toofan alongside Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. The sports-drama film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and premiered on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
He will be returning to the director's chair with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road." This collaboration is said to be one of the biggest ever.
