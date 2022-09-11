Farhan Akhtar's Sunday cycle ride cut short due to a punctured tyre; Don't miss Ishaan Khatter's reaction

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. The Dil Dhadakne Do star stepped into the film industry as an assistant director in small films and went on to direct the award-winning film, Dil Chahta Hai, starring Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. He later moved on to acting and singing with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2008 musical-drama, Rock On!! which featured Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, Shahana Goswami and others.

Farhan is also an active social media user and often shares a glimpse of his personal and professional life with his fans. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious picture, in which he is seen sitting in an autorickshaw. He captioned the post: "Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre.. much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement.#mumbairocks #pedaljayenge #cycos." Reacting to the post, Ishaan Khatter dropped laughing emojis, while Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar wrote: "I love Mumbai."