Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Akhtar showers love on her ‘happy star’ as his birthday week concludes: ‘How happy this life with you is’

A couple of years ago, on January 9, 2025, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated his birthday. On this day, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish him well. His sister Zoya Akhtar also hosted a family gathering with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Farah Khan, and others to celebrate him. But as his birthday week comes to a close, his wife Shibani Akhtar showers love on her ‘happy star’. Read on!

A while ago, Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Akhtar took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture with her husband. The actress-model expressed her profound love for her husband and penned a warm note for him as his birthday week concluded. In the captions, she noted, “As your bday week comes to a close, I just want to say how much I love you and how happy this life with you is! Happy birthday my ‘happy star’ @faroutakhtar.”

Take a look:

On Farhan’s birthday, several Bollywood stars took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to him. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Farhan Akhtar. Rakul wrote, "May your birthday be the start of a year full of amazing experiences and unexpected joy. Cheers to new beginnings."

Dia Mirza also dropped a picture of the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor and wrote, "Happy birthday, Farhan! Keep shining and keep making a difference.” Wishing him on his big day, Karisma Kapoor penned, “Happy birthday, Farhan.”

Advertisement

Kajol also extended warm wishes and expressed, “Here's to another year of being fabulous and funny” while Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “To good health and happiness, today and every day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 120 Bahadur playing the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar arrives hand-in-hand with Shibani Dandekar at Zoya Akhtar’s house for joint birthday celebration of him, Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar