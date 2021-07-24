Farheen to make a comeback; Actress had once rejected Shilpa Shetty’s role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar

Remember the beautiful bride in the song, ‘First Time Dekha Tumhe’ from the 1992 film ‘Jaan Tere Naam’? She’s Farheen, who made her Bollywood debut with the same movie. After a successful stride in Bollywood, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, the actress quit showbiz at a time when her career was at its peak, thus choosing her marriage over her profession. Well, it has been 24 years since that, and the Delhi-based actress is now looking to make a comeback to the world of cinema.

In an interview with ETimes, Farheen, who is married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, said, “I had not thought of settling down so soon but it just happened and after that, it was my family that was more important to me and later my children.” She further adds that she asked her husband about her decision to return to the movies. She mentions Prabhakar telling her that she is free now and has full time for herself so she is back to where she belongs in the film industry.

The actress moved to Delhi after her marriage to Prabhakar. She says that had she been in Mumbai, she might have continued to work. But now that her children are all grown up, she is open to travelling for work as well. Moreover, it looks like the apple didn't fall far from the tree, with one of her children planning to be a director.

Farheen was once offered ’s role opposite in ‘Baazigar’, but she chose to work with Kamal Haasan instead. In this regard, the actress says, “I was offered Shilpa’s role in the film but, at the same time, I was offered a role with Kamal Haasan and at that time people were dying to work with him. The film was under the Sivaji Ganesan banner so I chose that film over ‘Baazigar’ as the dates clashed.” Nevertheless, she went on to work with actors like , , and a few other big stars from the industry.

Although she has been away from the industry for a couple of decades, Farheen has been in touch with a few of her friends and colleagues like Zarina Wahab, Aditya Pancholi, Deepak Tijori and Deepak Balraj. She mentions that she has not really kept in touch with other colleagues.

Farheen says that she wants to play characters that suit her age and are important enough for her to agree to do it. Although the actress is anxious about finding the role that’s just right for her, she is sure that her manager knows what would be in her best interest.

