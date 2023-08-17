Farida Jalal believes Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar’s 'best'

Farida Jalal, who is best known for her roles in Henna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has been in the film industry for quite some time. The 73-year-old actress was a significant part of the films that came to define the 90s era of Hindi film industry. Recently, the actress shared how she got casted in Aditya Chopra's blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, and others, and Karan Johar's most-loved film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

Farida Jalal recalls working in Yash Raj Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a recent conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, veteran actress Farida Jalal shared that she was shooting in Hyderabad when she got a call from acclaimed director Yash Raj Chopra who told her that his son Aditya Chopra was set on casting her for the role of Kajol Devgn’s mother in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. So, as soon as she came back to Mumbai, she heard Aditya’s narration and immediately said yes to the part.

On the other hand, while speaking about Karan Johar’s directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she recalled meeting the director on DDLJ’s set where he was working as the associate director. Farida Jalal shared, “When he was an AD on DDLJ, that’s when I met him. He told me, ‘I’m making my film and you have to be in it.” Moreover, the actress also shared that when she heard the narration of the film, she started crying. “When he came and narrated the story, I teared up during the narration,” Jalal recalled.

Farida Jalal was offered the role of Jaya Bachchan’s mother-in-law in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

During the conversation, Farida Jala shared an interesting anecdote. She shared that earlier director Karan Johar offered her the role of Jaya Bachchan’s mother-in-law Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But because she had played the same role in Kal Ho Naa Ho and the two actresses played contemporaries in K3G, she felt that the audience might not accept her playing Jaya’s mother-in-law. So, she was offered the role of Dayi Jaan or DJ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Sushma Seth was casted in that role.

Recalling those days, Farida Jalal claimed that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was Aditya Chopra’s and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar’s best work till date. She said, “I still feel Adi’s best was DDLJ and Karan’s best was KKHH. They could never make better films than that.”



