Farida Jalal expresses disappointment on not getting exciting roles; says Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher were not limited to playing only fathers

Veteran actress Farida Jalal recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she received acclaim for her role, reaffirming her reputation as one of the finest actors of her time. Recently, Jalal expressed her desire for more challenging roles comparable to those offered to her male counterparts.

Faria Jalal on getting more challenging roles

In a chat with Times Of India, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress expressed her desire for a challenging role that would allow her to demonstrate her versatility. She noted that she is pleased to see senior actors making a comeback and hopes that filmmakers will offer her roles beyond those she has portrayed in recent years.

She mentioned that she is "waiting for a challenging role" that would let her showcase her range, rather than being typecast in similar roles, such as a mother or grandmother.

Farida expressed disappointment that makers seem to believe she is only capable of these same old "maa, daadi" roles and wished for more exciting opportunities. She said, "I feel ki chalo, ek aur maa ka role laaye, aur ek dadi ka role laaye mere liye. Same wahi sab kuch. I’m disappointed that makers don’t think I can do more than that. I want to do something exciting".

She compared her situation to that of her male counterparts, "like the late Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher, who had the chance to play a wide variety of characters, including villains and comedians, rather than being confined to specific roles like fathers or dadas".

The actress expressed her contentment with the roles she has been offered thus far, stating that she is making the most of her opportunities. While she admitted to aspiring for more substantial characters, she emphasized her enjoyment of acting and her desire to showcase her full potential.

Farida Jalal on continuing her work

Jalal, who appeared in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 and Ittu Si Baat in 2022, was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi.

Discussing her upcoming projects, she mentioned completing a couple, including Dua Qubool and a film marking the debut of late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son. Expressing her love for her work, Jalal asserted that she would continue working indefinitely.

