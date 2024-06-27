Farida Jalal expresses gratitude for working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi; 'Would love to be part of anything he makes'

Farida Jalal, who had been away from the limelight for a long time, appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, this year. Her performance as Qudsia Begum in the series was well-received by the audience.

Farida Jalal recently expressed gratitude towards Bhansali for casting her in the series and shared that she wants to be a part of his future projects.

Farida Jalal praises Bhansali for Heeramandi

In a recent interview with Zoom, Farida Jalal shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will always hold a special place in her heart.

"He is in love with what he makes. People are saying all kinds of things for Heeramandi, let them say, but aisi cheezein banayi hai kisi ne for television? It's the most-watched (show). Record tod dia. Mission accomplished. He has won. Hands down," the veteran actress said.

"I would love to be a part of anything he makes and I won't leave him. I am going to keep telling him 'I have to be a part of his film'," she added.

Farida Jalal recalls her meeting with Bhansali for Heeramandi

Farida Jalal, who played the role of Tajdar's grandmother, Qudsia Begum, in Heeramandi, recalled the time when she visited Bhansali's office for the role.

"I got to meet him in his studio, I remember. I sat across him on the table and I said ek tick mark hua hai meri bucket list ka aaj ke aapne mujhe bulaya. Took such a long time in calling me. Why (sic)?" the veteran actress said.

The Heeramandi actress remembered Bhansali had asked her about Gangubai Kathiawadi. To which, she praised the film saying that she thinks of the Alia Bhatt-starrer "all the time".

Farida Jalal also compared Bhansali's work of art with filmmakers like Kamal Amrohi and Raj Kapoor.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles. The series also featured Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan in crucial roles.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix since May 1, 2024. The second season of Bhansali's magnum opus is in the works.