Farida Jalal says her statement of losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan was misinterpreted; 'Why would I say such a thing'

Farida Jalal was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She has been gaining attention on the Internet over her remarks about Shah Rukh Khan these days.

The veteran actress, who has worked with Shah Rukh in several movies, recently spoke about losing touch with the superstar. She has now cleared the air.

Farida Jalal clarifies her statement about Shah Rukh Khan

In a new interview with Zoom, Farida Jalal opened up about making a 'not being in touch' remark for Shah Rukh Khan saying that the statement was misinterpreted. The Heeramandi actress had shared a similar remark for Salman Khan as well.

"I just said that the numbers that I have are perhaps the old ones. They must have changed them. That's all I had said," Farida Jalal said.

The senior actress expressed that her statement turned into a headline as she had mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She added, "It was an innocent question. What will I say?"

Farida Jalal further shared that she gets affected when her statements are tweaked.

"I get a little affected by people saying that I have said things like 'Bahot farak aa gaya hai Shah Rukh Khan mein'. Why would I say such a thing?" the DDLJ actress asked.

Advertisement

Farida Jalal elaborated that Shah Rukh Khan has had a good change in himself over the years. "Thoda sa kachcha bhi tha toh he has become such a seasoned actor. He is, in fact, the best we have," she added.

Farida Jalal on working with Shah Rukh in Duplicate

Farida Jalal recalled the experience of shooting with SRK in Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate in the 1990s. She remembered how the superstar would make her feel "exhausted" as he was quite energetic on the sets.

When Farida Jalal spoke about not keeping in touch with SRK

In an earlier interview with India Today, Farida Jalal said that she is not in touch with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress echoed the same sentiment for Salman Khan saying that they have changed their mobile numbers.

Farida Jalal shared that when she dials SRK's number, there is "nobody on that line" and his "secretary is not kind".

Advertisement

Farida Jalal has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.