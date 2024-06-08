Farida Jalal was 'hurt' when Yash Chopra didn't approach her after Shah Rukh Khan's Dil To Pagal Hai; Heermandi actress recalls

Veteran actress Farida Jalal recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She played the role of Tajdar's grandmother, Qudsia Begum, in the series. The seasoned actor is best known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Raja Hindustani.

Farida Jalal recently opened up on her bond with late filmmaker Yash Chopra and why the 75-year-old actress was 'hurt' by him. Farida spilled the beans about how she wasn't cast in any YRF films after playing a supporting role in Dil To Pagal Hai.

Farida Jalal recalls bagging Dil To Pagal Hai

In a new interview with India Today, Farida Jalal shared an anecdote about how Yash Chopra approached her for a role in Dil To Pagal Hai. The DDLJ actress recalled that she initially believed YRF wouldn't cast her after the 1995 classic film.

"I thought they had no role for me after DDLJ; otherwise, why won’t I be repeated? So, one day, Yash Ji called me and said, ‘I have a role for you, but Adi (Aditya Chopra) feels you won’t do it. I told him I will speak to Farida Ji'," she said.

Farida Jalal then reminisced about Yash Chopra, giving an example of actor Anupam Kher, who would always nod to play his characters in YRF movies, irrespective of their screen time.

Advertisement

"Yash Chopra said, 'He (Anupam Kher) never asks any question, no matter how many scenes are there, so don’t say no ever to me or Adi’," she shared. The actress added how he would say a line that reads, "‘yeh silsila chalta rahe (May this series of events continue)."

Farida Jalal was quite impressed with Yash Chopra back then. "I was so happy when he said that. After that, I was waiting for this ‘silsila’ to continue," she further said.

Farida Jalal on being replaced in YRF films

The Heeramandi actress then spoke about how, after Dil To Pagal Hai, Yash Chopra never approached her to continue to work together. She expressed disappointment over being replaced in YRF films, saying he hurt her.

Recalling how Farida wished to work with Yash Chopra again, she said, "I did a show on TV where Yash Ji sent a message. After I finished the show, I sent him a box of chocolates and wrote to him, 'Yash ji, aapke words, 'ye silsila na toote', I am looking forward to that'. I don't want this silsila (to end) since you put those words in my head."

Advertisement

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress further shared that she didn't get any response from him. "I am deeply hurt that people do shift loyalties but to an extent that you don’t remember me ever. It hurts," the actress added.

Farida Jalal's work front

Farida Jalal's other notable works include films like Bobby, Aradhana, Loafer, Henna, Laadla, Judaai, and Mammo. She has also worked on TV shows like Shararat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Ammaji Ki Gali, to name a few.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farida Jalal makes rare appearance at SLB's Heeramandi premiere; fans calls her ‘timeless beauty’