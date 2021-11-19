Farm Laws to be repealed: Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha & others react to PM Modi’s decision

The nation woke up to big news by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti today as he announced repealing of all three farm laws. He made the announcement during his recent address to the nation and stated the procedure to repeal will begin in the Parliament session that will begin this month. This isn’t all. PM Modi also urged the farmers protesting at Delhi borders for almost a year to return home. While this big announcement has left everyone brimming with an opinion, several celebs have taken to social media to share their views.

Expressing his gratitude towards PM Modi, Sonu Sood tweeted, “This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today”. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut didn’t seem much pleased with the announcement and she wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this”. On the other hand, celebs Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha etc called it the victory of the farmers.

Sign of a true democracy is when opposing groups come together fr the greater harmony of the country! Happy that the govt has decided to call off the stand off & repeal f rework the #farmlaws & bring about peace. Let’s all celebrate in this spirit of Gurupurab #GuruNanakJayanti — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Everything for an election #FarmersProtest — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi apologised and mentioned that the government “failed to convince a section of farmers” over farm laws. He also emphasised, “Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised”.

