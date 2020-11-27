Farmers Protest: Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh REACT as agitation intensifies after clashes

The farmers protest took social media by storm with several numbing visuals that surfaced online. Bollywood celebrities, too, took to social media to express concern over the matter.

Over the last two days, farmers protests have dominated the front pages as thousands of them have been trying to enter Delhi to protest against the new farm laws which were earlier passed this year. On Friday morning, an agitation of farmers at the Haryana border were struck with tear gas and water cannons. Irrespective, farmers have fought the barricades, tear gas and water cannons and are making their way to Delhi. As per latest reports, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has now urged farmers to stop protesting and has offered talks next week.

The farmers protest took social media by storm with several numbing visuals that surfaced online. While various politicians have reacted on the matter, the usage of tear gas, water cannons and even lathi charge on many struck a chord with netizens. Bollywood celebrities, too, took to social media to express concern over the matter. One of them was actress who sarcastically tweeted, "Chalo now let’s not waste time and quickly #BoycottFood come on twitter you can do it."

The actress also reacted to the AAP government refusing Delhi Police's request to use stadiums as temporary jails for protesting farmers. She tweeted, "Exactly what we could use the stadiums for ! Wah! Slow claps!"

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's tweet:

Chalo now let’s not waste time and quickly #BoycottFood come on twitter you can do it https://t.co/vXaVsTjdMq — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 27, 2020

Exactly what we could use the stadiums for ! Wah! Slow claps ! https://t.co/JqliuRbn0b — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 27, 2020

Sonu Sood also tweeted, "Kisaan mera bhagwaan (Farmer is my God)." Other celebrities who reacted to the farmers's protest were Diljit Dosanjh and Urmila Matondkar.

Take a look:

अन्नदाता सुखी भव: — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 26, 2020

किसान मेरा भगवान। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 26, 2020

