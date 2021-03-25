Farooq Shaikh Birth Anniversary: From Lorie to Anjuman, his 5 memorable performances with Shabana Azmi

On the occasion of Farooq Shaikh’s birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of his movies with veteran actress Shabana Azmi who was not just his co-star but also a dear friend.

The Indian cinema has witnessed several powerhouses of talents over the years who have managed to rule millions of hearts for years. Amid this was Farooq Shaikh, a simple-looking boy from Gujarat, who had not just won hearts with his impeccable acting prowess but also left a mark with his simplicity. He had charm in him which made him relatable to the audience. While Farooq had made his debut with 1974 released Garam Hawa, he got his shot of fame with 1979 released Noorie.

Interestingly, in his career of over four decades, Farooq has been a part of several interesting movies including Umrao Jaan, Chashme Buddoor, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Lorie, Biwi Ho To Aisi, etc and has worked with several actors on the silver screen. Among all his co-stars, Farooq’s chemistry with Shabana Azmi both on and off the screen always managed to grab the eyeballs. The two have worked in several plays including Tumhari Amrita which ran for 21 years and the veteran actress has been all praises for Farooq forever. The two had been friends since college and their camaraderie spoke volumes about their friendship. Needless to say, Farooq’s demise was a big shock for Shabana Azmi who was his co-star for 21 years. But today as the world remembers Farooq Shaikh on his birth anniversary, we bring you his best performances with Shabana Azmi.

Shatranj Ke Khilari

Helmed by Satyajit Ray, Shatranj Ke Khilari was based on Munshi Premchand’s short story of the same name. Released in 1977, the movie Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi, Farooq Sheikh, Amjad Khan, etc in the key roles. Set with the backdrop of the 1857 rebellion against the East India Company. The movie was India's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 51st Academy Awards. However, it failed to receive a nomination.

Lorie

Helmed by Vijay Talwar, Lorie was released in 1984 and also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rohini Hattangadi apart from Shabana and Farooq. The movie revolves around a woman who is battling depression after losing her child. Later, she comes across a small boy who seems to be lost in the city and takes him only to be obsessed with the child later. However, the movie takes a massive turn after she is accused of abduction

Ek Pal

Released in 1986, this Kalpana Lajmi directorial happens to be an adultery drama wherein a young woman, facing marital issues and ignorance by her husband ends being inclined towards another man who had tried to woo her in the past. Apart from Shabana and Farooq, Ek Pal also features Naseeruddin Shah in the lead.

Anjuman

Released in 1986, Anjuman which featured Shabana, Farooq, and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead, was helmed by Muzaffar Ali. The movie was set in Lucknow and dealt with the exploitation of women and the local ‘chikan’ embroidery workers.

Picnic

Helmed by Aparna Sen, Picnic was a TV film that was released in 1989. Apart from Farooq and Shabana, Picnic also featured Konkona Sen Sharma who was 9 years back then. Interestingly, Shabana had also shared an anecdote from the movie and said, “Coco is a nickname I gave Konkona Sen when she and played my 9-year-old daughter in Aparna Sen’s TV film PICNIC.”

