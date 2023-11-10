Farrey: Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut to be premiered at Goa’s 54th IFFI; Salman Khan sends best wishes

Farrey, features actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri and will mark her Bollywood debut. Notably, the film, slated for its release on November 24, has been chosen to premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Notably, Khan and the film’s National award-winning director Soumendra Padhi expressed elation at the news.

Farrey among 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be premiered at Goa’s International Film Festival of India

As its release approaches, the film has been selected as one of the 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films that will premiere at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The festival will take place from November 20 to November 28, and the film will be among those debuting during the event.

Other films including Kantara, Shershaah, Sirf Ek Banda and other international movies will also be premiered at the film festival.

Salman Khan wishes luck to Farrey’s team

As the film is set to mark another milestone, actor Salman Khan has reacted to Farrey’s triumph and also wished luck to the cast and crew of the team.

“IFFI is a very prestigious event and am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of Farrey the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film,” said Khan.

An ecstatic Padhi also reacted to the film’s grand achievement ahead of its release and said that the film, which has woven a narrative that challenges perspectives, holds a special place as it marks Alizeh’s debut. He also added that the IFFI experience will be remarkable for her.

More about Farrey

Penned by Abhishek Yadav, Farrey is about the complex world of academic deception, where an intelligent Niyati, becomes entangled in a high stakes cheating racket. Also starring Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni alongside Alizeh, the trailer of Farrey was released on November 1 and was received well by the audience.

ALSO READ: Farrey Trailer OUT: Alizeh Agnihotri's student life goes upside down as she gets entangled in cheating racket