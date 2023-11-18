Farrey: Malaika Arora lauds Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri for ‘exceptional’ performance

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film Farrey. The film has been able to generate quite a hype so far. Ahead of its release, Malaika Arora took to social media to praise Alizeh for her performance and wished her the best for the film. So let's find out what Malaika wrote.

Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Alizeh Agnihotri

Today, on November 18th, Malaika Arora shared a long post on Instagram to praise Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri for her debut film Farrey. She wrote, "Alizeh, witnessing your remarkable journey from our tiny tomboy leading the next-gen pack in the family, to the captivating natural beauty in front of the camera has filled my heart with warmth and joy. Your performance in Farrey is exceptional, showcasing your impeccable talent."

Malaika further called it a 'special film' and said that she has made everyone including her parents. "You've set a high standard for all your brothers and sisters to aspire to in life. All the best to our accomplished young lady and to the entire cast of the film", she added.

Check out her post!

Alizeh Agnihotri on lessons she learned from Salman Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alizeh Agnihotri spoke about what she has learned from Salman Khan's long career. She said, "I think what's amazing about him is that he is so young at heart even today. He has such great energy. Even till today, he is so excited about every single film that he does, and he does it with the same passion. It's very admirable that after such a long career when you really don't need to do it anymore, you know, you're still waking up with that same happiness every day. So, that's something that I really look up to."

Meanwhile, Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi and co-produced by Salman Khan. It stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film will be released on November 24, 2023.

