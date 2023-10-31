Farrey: Salman Khan drops new poster of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film; trailer to release on THIS date

Salman Khan is presently taking on uncle duties as his niece Alizeh Agnihotri prepares for her Bollywood debut in the movie Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame. The teaser has already provided a sneak peek into the film, and a new poster featuring the star cast has been released. The eagerly awaited trailer is set to be unveiled on November 1.

Salman Khan shares poster and trailer date of Alizeh Agnihotri’s film Farrey

On Tuesday, October 31, Salman Khan treated his Instagram followers to a sneak peek of the upcoming movie Farrey. The film, starring his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, promises a gripping thriller centered around a group of school students entangled in an exam-cheating racket.

The unveiled poster paints a compelling picture, featuring Alizeh and the ensemble cast donned in school uniforms, encircling a symbol of ‘A+’ with money cascading from it. In his post, Salman not only shared this intriguing visual but also disclosed that the much-anticipated trailer is slated for release tomorrow, on November 1.

Salman Khan’s adorable post for niece Alizeh Agnihotri

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan had shared an adorable throwback picture with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. In the heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!”

