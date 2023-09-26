Farrey: Salman Khan drops poster of niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film: Miliye in super talented shaitaano se

In the past few days, several Bollywood biggies have been sharing cryptic stories on social media with Farrey written on it. This had everyone scratching their heads as to what could it be. Nonetheless, the curiosity ended on September 25 after Salman Khan announced the debut of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman Khan earlier took to his social media handle and dropped the teaser. While the teaser was well received by the fans, a day later, the first look poster of the film was dropped by the team.

Salman Khan shares the first look poster of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's first look poster

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to venture into Bollywood with Farrey. On September 26, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor dropped the first look poster of the film. The film is directed by National award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi, known for his work on 'Jamtara.'Seemingly set in the backdrop of college life, the poster features Alizeh, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, and Prasanna Bisht sitting in a classroom. While Sahil, holding a lot of cash in his hand and Prasanna are all smiles seemingly happy-go-lucky characters, Alizeh and Zeyn are sitting calm and composed. Dropping the poster, Salman Khan captioned the post, “Miliye in super talented shaitaano se. #Farrey in theatres on 24 Nov!”

Take a look!

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also star Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on November 24, 2023. The film is backed by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena Entertainment.

Salman Khan dropped the teaser of Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film, Farrey

On September 26, Salman Khan dropped the teaser of the film along with the caption, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga.” Now he has finally unveiled the teaser and wrote, “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now! @soumendra_padhi @alizehagnihotri @isahilmehta @zeynshaw @prasanna_bisht @ronitboseroy @juuhithesoniibabbar @yerneninaveen @atulreellife @nikhilnamit @sunirkheterpal @skfilmsofficial @mythriofficial @reellifeproduction @athenaenm.” HAVE A LOOK:

Notably, the teaser of Alizeh’s debut film has not just impressed the audience but charmed many in the industry too. A lot of fans on social media hailed Alizeh for looking so natural in front of the camera, while others pointed out how she is delivering a layered performance with so much ease.

Several Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Malaika Arora, Aayush Sharma, and others praised and gave a shout out to the Alizeh starrer Farrey.

