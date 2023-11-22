Farrey Screening: Katrina Kaif oozes glam quotient, Kiara Advani-Ananya Panday serve fashion goals

There has been quite a lot of buzz around Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut Bollywood movie Farrey. The anticipation around the film has increased in many folds, especially after its premiere today at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. On the other hand, the makers of the film also hosted a special screening for the film fraternity.

The screening in Mumbai was attended by several big Bollywood celebs including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Deol, and others.

Bollywood celebs attend the special screening of Farrey in Mumbai

Today, on November 22, the makers of Farrey hosted the star-studded screening of the film. On the occasion, Katrina Kaif oozed the glam quotient as she attended the event in a red off-shoulder midi dress. With immaculate makeup, the actress opted for an open hairdo.

Have a look:

Kiara Advani, keeping it casual yet classy, carried a baggy Balenciaga top paired with rugged denims and heels. The actress, setting her hair free, made a stylish entry with a dewy makeup. She accessorized her look with minimal classy kadhas.

Up next is Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday who was seen in a mauve short dress with a blazer over it. Serving major fashion goals, the actress carried perfect makeup.

Be it any event, Sonam Kapoor surely knows well how to turn heads. The Farrey screening was not any lesser. Making a superb glamorous entry, the Aisha actress looked gorgeous in a black and brown printed dress paired with long boots. The actress further tied her hair in a high ponytail. With perfect styling, she surely looked chic.

Furthermore, the coolest mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani also arrived in style at the screening of Farrey.

In addition to this, Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol and veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai were also among the attendees who graced the grand star-studded affair. For the occasion, the duo twinned in black outfits. While Sunny looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a black shirt beneath, Ghai, on the other hand, carried a dhoti kurta with a printed shawl over.

About Farrey

To tell you a little about the much-buzzed Farrey, apart from Alizeh, the film also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, and Prasanna Bisht. Helmed by Soumendra Padhi and jointly backed by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena, it will hit the theaters on November 24.

