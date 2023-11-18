Farrey Screening: Salman Khan makes stylish entry, poses with niece Alizeh Agnihotri and cast; PICS

Farrey, introducing Alizeh Agnihotri in her Bollywood debut, is slated for a November 24 release. The film has garnered recognition by being selected for the premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Today, the much-anticipated screening unfolded in Mumbai, with the presence of Salman Khan adding star power to the event.

Salman Khan effortlessly poses with the star cast of Farrey

On November 18, Salman Khan made a stylish entrance at the "Farrey" screening in his luxurious car. Sporting a comfortable light blue t-shirt paired with black trousers, the actor struck a pose alongside the star cast, which included his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, as well as other members like Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, and Prasanna Bisht.

Take a look:

About Farrey

Scripted by Abhishek Yadav, Farrey unravels the intricate web of academic deception, weaving the tale of Niyati, a sharp mind ensnared in a high-stakes cheating network. The trailer, unveiled on November 1, resonated well with the audience.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan reprised his role as the RAW agent Tiger in the film Tiger 3, which hit cinemas on November 12. Katrina Kaif joined the cast, portraying the character of Pakistani Spy Zoya. Emraan Hashmi assumed the role of the antagonist, while Ridhi Dogra played a pivotal character in the movie. Additionally, the film featured cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Situated within the tapestry of this interconnected film series, the storyline unfolds post the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In this installment, RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, embarks on a high-stakes mission to clear his name from treason allegations. His journey is intricately woven with the challenge of confronting his longstanding arch-nemesis, adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

Significantly, the movie has set a milestone by achieving the biggest opening day collection for both Salman and Katrina. Globally, it has secured the third-biggest opening ever and stands as the second-biggest opening for a YRF spy universe film. Notably, this action-thriller also claims the title of the biggest opener in the Tiger franchise.

For his upcoming projects, Salman Khan is set to feature in Vishnu Vardhan's action flick backed by Dharma Productions. Additionally, audiences can anticipate the much-anticipated clash in Tiger vs Pathaan.

