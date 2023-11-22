Farrey Screening: Salman Khan sets style quotient soaring with his suave entry; WATCH

Farrey, marking the Bollywood debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, is set to hit theaters on November 24. A highly-anticipated film, a special screening was held in Mumbai today, drawing a star-studded attendance from Bollywood's top names, including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, and more. The event was further elevated with the presence of superstar Salman Khan, adding a significant dose of star power to the occasion.

Salman Khan makes a stylish entrance, exuding confidence with his sophisticated appearance

On the vibrant evening of November 22, the star-studded world of Bollywood gathered for a special screening of Farrey. Among the glitterati was none other than the charismatic Salman Khan, exuding support for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri as she stepped into the spotlight with her debut film. Salman made a striking entrance, sporting a casual yet effortlessly stylish ensemble— a t-shirt and jeans, complemented by his signature bracelet— a testament to his unique charm and suave persona. Take a look: