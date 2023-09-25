Farrey Teaser OUT: Salman Khan unveils niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film; Release date revealed

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with the film Farrey. In recent days, several Bollywood celebrities have been posting cryptic stories on social media with "Farrey” written on them. This created a lot of curiosity among fans. Now, it's been revealed that Farrey is Alizeh's debut film, and it's being produced by Salman Khan Films. Finally, to put all speculations to rest, Salman Khan on his social media first announced the film’s title and now has dropped the teaser.

Salman Khan unveils the teaser of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey

Today, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey. He first made a cryptic post with the film’s title written and wrote, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga.” Now he has finally unveiled the teaser and wrote, “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now! @soumendra_padhi @alizehagnihotri @isahilmehta @zeynshaw @prasanna_bisht @ronitboseroy @juuhithesoniibabbar @yerneninaveen @atulreellife @nikhilnamit @sunirkheterpal @skfilmsofficial @mythriofficial @reellifeproduction @athenaenm.” HAVE A LOOK:

The teaser starts with eerie music and scenes from the movie that create a tense atmosphere. It shows students taking exams, attempting to cheat as time passes by, marking their OMR sheets, and trying to get away with it, but eventually, they get caught. Alizeh portrays a student in the film. The teaser goes on to say that it's “A thriller that you won’t expect”. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, known for his work on 'Jamtara.' It is being produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.

Salman Khan drops throwback picture with niece Alizeh Agnihotri and pens a heartfelt note

Sharing an old photo with Alizeh Agnihotri, the loving “mamu” and young Alizeh looked adorable as the actor held her in his arms, showcasing their strong bond. With the photo, Salman conveyed a heartfelt message for her in the caption and wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri.” HAVE A LOOK:

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and producer, Atul Agnihotri.

