Farrey Trailer Launch: Salman Khan mentions Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar's debut; 'We all wrote our destiny'

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Farrey. As a caring uncle, Salman is making sure to support and encourage her as she begins this exciting journey. After the release of the posters and the intriguing teaser, the makers have finally dropped the trailer today. And, during the trailer launch, Salman Khan provided his niece with an important piece of advice referring to his, Shah Rukh Khan’s, Akshay Kumar’s, and other superstars’ debut films.

Salman Khan’s advice for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Today, during the trailer launch event of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey, the superstar mentioned that the type of movies being produced today is changing. He believes that for a film to be successful, everyone should create content with an Indian touch. He referred to his debut in Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's in Deewana, Akshay Kumar's in Khiladi along with other big stars' debut films explaining that how they began their careers.

He said, “I made my debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamir Khan with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Shah Rukh Khan with Deewana, Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante, Akshay Kumar with Khiladi. So we all wrote our destiny.”

Salman further mentioned that if Farrey performs well, then Alizeh should continue working consistently. To sustain her success, she must avoid becoming complacent and always put in hard work. Her destiny is in her hands, and she should not let any burdens hold her back but instead focus on continuous effort. He also advised her, “Don't act, be yourself.”

Alizeh Agnihotri on feeling the “pressure”

During the event, Alized Agnihotri also opened up about how she experiences pressure. She mentioned that it's entirely natural for her to feel pressure, and it would be unusual if she didn't. She added, “You have to say the right things, and wear the right things.”

She also revealed that it's challenging to watch herself on the screen. When she watches, it's tough to see herself, so she focuses on the background and what other people are doing, and forming an opinion about your own work is quite difficult.

Farrey will hit the silver screen on November 24, this year.

