Farrey Trailer Launch: Salman Khan reveals why Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film didn't opt for OTT release

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is poised for her big Bollywood debut with Farrey. Thus, being a doting uncle, Salman too is leaving no stone unturned to cheer her up as she embarks on this remarkable journey. The film teaser had already given a sneak peek into the film story, and today, finally, the team of Farrey has also released the trailer. On the occasion, Salman Khan divulged that the film was earlier supposed to be released on OTT, but they later changed their mind.

Salman Khan on opting for the theatrical release of Farrey

During the trailer launch of Farrey, Salman Khan revealed that the film was originally supposed to be released on OTT, however, when the full-fledged film came out; he didn’t wish to ‘waste’ it on OTT.

Salman stated, “We liked the script. This was originally supposed to be an OTT film. But when we saw, felt it has turned out to be a great film. I didn’t want to waste this film on OTT, so we are bringing it on big screen. The kids have done a great job. It will premiere on OTT Satellite only after theatrical release.”

Heaping praise on the film; Salman also shed some light on the making of Farrey. He recalled, “When we locked this script, we loved it. The director has done a great job, and extracted great performance from the entire team. He got so many rehearsals, a lot of rehearsals, so many takes. I can never work in this. But the result is for everyone to see. It would be obvious to me to praise the trailer, but it’s fantastic.”

In addition to this, keeping it on a lighter note, Salman also joked as he said, “I still feel directors don’t do justice to me on the screen”. He further added, “On a serious note, a lot of effort goes into making the film. The producers and the directors work very hard.”

About Farrey

Led by Alizeh, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, and Prasanna Bisht, the film will also feature Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles. Helmed by National award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.

Farrey will hit the theaters this month on November 24.

