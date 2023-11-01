Farrey Trailer OUT: Alizeh Agnihotri's student life goes upside down as she gets entangled in cheating racket

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, is gearing up to make her debut in the film industry with the movie Farrey. The intriguing teaser and posters, centered around an exam-cheating racket, have already piqued the audience's interest. Now, the much-anticipated trailer has been released, with Salman Khan actively promoting his niece's debut.

On Wednesday, November 1, the makers of the film Farrey unveiled its official trailer on social media platforms. The 2-minute and 27-second video features Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role. She portrays the character of an ambitious student who embarks on a journey to pursue her dreams at a prestigious yet expensive school. The trailer captures her experiences, from lively parties to forming new friendships.

As the narrative unfolds, the protagonist's life takes a dramatic turn, spiraling into unforeseen challenges. She becomes entangled in the murky world of cheating during exams and resorting to illicit means to earn money, including the practice known as 'farrey' or chit passing. The trailer sets the stage for a film that promises intrigue, suspense, and a reflection on the darker aspects of ambition.

Fan reactions to trailer of Alizeh Agnihotri’s movie Farrey

Fans wasted no time expressing their enthusiasm in the comments section on YouTube, showering appreciation for the intense trailer and Alizeh Agnihotri's promising performance. One fan gushed, “Looks good. Alizeh Agnihotri's acting (heart eye emoji) She is talented. All the best,” while another praised, “Superb trailer! love it. Every student student should watch it.” A viewer noted, “Looking different content based movie, doesn't seem it's debut movie of Alizeh, great acting...Salman bhai will feel proud of you.” A comment expressed, “Hope this Movie will get huge success.....”

More about Alizeh Agnihotri’s movie Farrey

The cast of the movie Farrey includes Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, and Prasanna Bisht. The much-anticipated trailer was launched in Mumbai today by none other than Salman Khan himself. The film, directed by Soumendra Padhi and jointly produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena, is all set to grace the big screens on November 24.

