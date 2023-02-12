Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor dances his heart out with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill on Lalkaareh, Watch Video
Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Instagram where he is seen showing off his bhangra moves with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill. Watch the video here.
Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi marks Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video and Shahid Kapoor is busy basking in the success of the series. The actor took to his Instagram today to share a video of him dancing with film producers Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. Shahid has always been known as a good dancer and the recent video proves that yet again. Tha actor has been spotted shaking a leg at most parties or home with his brother, Ishan Khatter. The energy of the actor is unmatchable and supporters commented that the video is refreshing.
The video shows the actor showing off his bhangra moves to Lalkaareh as Aman and Pawan join the actor to match his steps. The actor uploaded the video on Instagram, and captioned it, ”Jattan da swag #saturdaynight fever.” Shahid looks laid back in a grey hoodie and joggers.
Watch the video here:
The comment section of the video is filled with hilarious comments from fans. They took a sarcastic dig at the video and wrote, “Me and my friends after passing the exam without studying.” Another commented, “Lagta hai bhabhi ghar pe nahi hai (seems like sister-in-law is not at home).” Fans also compared his energy owing to the success of Farzi as one fan wrote, “That moment when your recent release gets superhit.”
About Farzi
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon star in this highly-anticipated web series, Farzi, by Raj and DK. The duo is credited with the creation of the Indian spy thriller, The Family Man. Farzi premiered on February 10, on Amazon Prime Video and marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor. It is an 8-episode series. The crime thriller series revolves around an artist who designs the ultimate fake scheme job that pulls him into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. The series has received positive feedback from critics and fans.
