Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor dances his heart out with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill on Lalkaareh, Watch Video

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi marks Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video and Shahid Kapoor is busy basking in the success of the series. The actor took to his Instagram today to share a video of him dancing with film producers Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. Shahid has always been known as a good dancer and the recent video proves that yet again. Tha actor has been spotted shaking a leg at most parties or home with his brother, Ishan Khatter. The energy of the actor is unmatchable and supporters commented that the video is refreshing.

The video shows the actor showing off his bhangra moves to Lalkaareh as Aman and Pawan join the actor to match his steps. The actor uploaded the video on Instagram, and captioned it, ”Jattan da swag #saturdaynight fever.” Shahid looks laid back in a grey hoodie and joggers.