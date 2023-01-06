Farzi: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s web series gets a release date; 5 things to know about the project

Farzi, the highly anticipated web series created by the popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK, is finally gearing up for its grand premiere. The series, which is touted to be a dark comedy thriller, is slated to be released on February 10, this year. The makers of Farzi and Amazon Prime Video officially announced the exciting update on January 5, Thursday. Farzi will feature popular Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and National award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's first looks from Farzi are out

Along with the release date announcement, Amazon Prime Video and the makers of Farzi finally revealed the much-awaited first look posters of the0 leading men, Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor. In his first look poster, Shahid is seen in the get-up of a rugged youth, who is seen in casual outfits with tattoos on his neck, in the backdrop of currency notes. "Con hai ye farzi?," wrote the actor, who unveiled his first look poster on social media. Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is seen in a more serious and formal look, in a navy blue jacket which he teamed up with a white shirt and tan trousers. The National award-winner is seen standing with a revolver in his hand, and a serious look on his face. "Here to uncover the asli behind the Farzi," wrote the supremely talented actor, as he revealed his first look poster from the highly anticipated web series. Check out Vijay Sethupathi's first look poster below:

Here we present the 5 things you need to know about Raj and DK's Amazon Prime web series. Have a look... 1. An eight-episode series If the reports are to be believed, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have created an 8-episodes web series with Amazon Prime, this time. The latest updates suggest that Farzi is a fast-paced crime thriller that is set in the backdrop of the fake currency business, which has been drastically damaging the nation's economy. As per the reports, the web series revolves around a clever street artist, who is on a mission to con the system that favours the rich. 2. Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut The talented actor is finally making his OTT debut with the highly anticipated web series, which reportedly features him in a never-seen-before avatar. Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of the street artist who intends to teach the system a lesson with his cleverness and conning skills. According to Shahid, it was he who called the director duo Raj and DK after watching their celebrated web series Family Man and asked them to cast him in one of their next outings. 3. Vijay Sethupathi as the determined officer As per the reports, Vijay Sethupathi is appearing in the role of a determined officer who is on a mission to catch the conman, played by Shahid Kapoor. From the first look poster, it is evident that the National award-winning actor is set to stun the audiences once again with his exceptional portrayal of a man who is on a dangerous mission. However, nothing much has been revealed about Sethupathi's character in the film, except that he is on the other end of this cat-and-mouse game. Farzi marks Vijay Sethupathi's first onscreen collaboration with both Shahid, and the directors' duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Watch Shahid Kapoor's character teaser from Farzi, below:

4. Raj and DK's signature comedy However, it has also been confirmed that Farzi is not going to be a serious crime thriller. As per the reports, the Amazon Prime video series will have the signature humour of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, which will keep the audiences glued to the screen. With dark comedies winning the hearts of audiences these days, Farzi definitely seems to be a highly exciting project. 5. The stellar supporting cast Farzi is not just all about the cat-and-mouse game between the characters played by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, but it also features a stellar star cast. The exceptional supporting cast of Raj and DK's ambitious project suggests that the audiences are in for an absolute ride when it comes to the performances. Amol Palekar, the veteran actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the series, which features KayKay Menon, Rashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandraa, Kubraa Sait, and many others in the supporting roles.

