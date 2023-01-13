Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's cat-and-mouse chase, solid punchlines; 5 major highlights

The much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi was unveiled today at a grand event in Mumbai. Fans were eagerly waiting for it since it marks Shahid and Vijay's digital debuts. The exciting series is directed by Raj and DK, who earlier delivered a successful series called The Family Man. The second season was equally loved by the audience. Now, the audience has high hopes from Farzi. The trailer has already done its magic and netizens can't stop praising it. The highly-anticipated trailer was launched by the entire team of Farzi. Shahid took to Instagram and shared the trailer with his fans. Along with it, he wrote, "Sab Farzi hai… par yeh trailer asli hai."

Here's taking a look at FIVE major highlights from the Farzi trailer. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's cat and mouse chase Right from the beginning, the trailer leaves a lasting impact on the viewers. It starts with a small-time con artist, Shahid jumping into a bed that is filled with loads of money. It shows how Shahid and his friends end up becoming rich by printing fake currency. The fake currency looks like a replica of the original ones. That's when Vijay, a task force officer, comes into the picture who leaves no stone unturned to chase Shahid. He wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting threat. Their intense cat-and-mouse chase comes with a dash of humour. The trailer definitely will make you wanting for more drama.

Speaking about his first digital show, Shahid shared in a statement, "Farzi will always have a special place in my heart as it is my digital debut. Working with the brilliant duo Raj & DK and great actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar and Kay Kay Menon has been an enriching experience. I challenged myself as an actor by accepting this layered character while my directors Raj & DK made the entire process a fun and smooth ride. With such eminent creators who developed The Family Man at the helm, you can be assured that Farzi will be a gripping crime drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. And given Prime Video’s huge reach, I’m thrilled that fans across the world will be sucked into this murky world of Farzi." Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi too shared his excitement about making his digital debut with Raj and DK's project. He said, "I have always sought complex roles that challenge my capabilities as an actor. That is why the role I play in Farzi really appealed to me. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can't think of a better digital debut, and I'm excited for the series' global release." Power-packed ensemble Apart from the powerhouses, Shahid and Vijay, the fast-paced series also stars some prominent names from the industry. Their presence in the trailer is only making it exciting and super fun. Actors like Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora are like a cherry on the cake.

Raashi is seen playing the role of a government officer. Speaking about the same, she shared in a statement, "I really enjoyed playing this character of a government official who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj & DK, known for creating great thriller content offer you something like Farzi, you just have to grab the opportunity. It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame with talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi." Solid dialogues When such talented actors come together, the dialogues have to have that lasting effect. The trailer just gives a tease of what the audience should expect from the series. Shahid's hard-hitting one-liners and Vijay's subtle hilarious punchlines are quite catchy. One of Shahid's dialogues is 'We are not middle-class, we're the middle-finger class." Going by the trailer, it seems like the series will be filled with some hoot-worthy punches. Interesting storyline The storyline of Farzi looks quite intriguing. The series will surely keep the audience at the edge of their seats and the interesting twists and turns will keep them hooked to it. It will also be interesting to see how this cat-and-mouse chase between Shahid and Vijay will end. The series is slated to release on 10th February. Wait and watch, we say! Raj and DK's direction The director duo has already impressed the audience with their past projects. The expectations from Farzi are sky-high. By looking at the trailer, it looks like Raj and DK are set to recreate the magic yet again. Right from a gripping storyline and perfect cast to an upbeat background score and on-point direction, the series already looks like a winner.

