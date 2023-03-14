Farzi: YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi arrested for recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s web series

Popular YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi is reportedly arrested for recreating a scene from Farzi, the recently released web series which features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Published on Mar 14, 2023
Joravar Singh Khalsi allegedly recreated a scene from Farzi, by throwing currency from a car (Image credits: Instagram, Prime Video)

Farzi, the dark comedy web series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month, has emerged as a massive success. The series, which marked the OTT debut of popular star Shahid Kapoor, earned immensely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, thanks to its unique premise, excellent making, and stellar performances. Farzi, which is helmed by the celebrated director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is now set to make a comeback to the screens with a second season, soon.

YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi arrested for recreating a scene from Farzi

According to the latest reports by the renowned news agency ANI, a man has been arrested for recreating a popular scene from the Shahid Kapoor-starring series Farzi, in a video that had gone viral on the Internet lately. In the video, a masked man can be seen throwing currency notes from his running car, at the Golf Course Road of Gurugram, in an attempt to recreate the scene from Raj and DK's web series. 

As per the reports, the accused, who has been arrested by the Gurugram police, has been identified as the popular YouTuber Joravar Singh Khalsi. For the unversed, he is a renowned social media influencer, who has around 3.5 Lakhs of followers on Instagram, and over 3 Lakhs of followers on YouTube. The accused recorded the above-mentioned video clip in the first week of March.

 

Credits: ANI / ndian Express / Amazon Prime Video / Instagram

