A fascinating tale: Anupam Kher shares first look of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa featuring Neena Gupta

On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher treated his fans with the announcement of his upcoming movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor unveiled the first look of the film by sharing three posters. The posters also featured his co-actor, Neena Gupta. Anupam Kher also informed his fans that the upcoming movie will be his 519th film. The first poster featured him sitting on a seat, while two foreigners stood behind him. The second poster featured Anupam Kher with Neena Gupta, while, the last one featured him sitting on the seat alone.

In his caption, Anupam Kher said the film will be "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America." He added, "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant Neena Gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho." The actress Neena Gupta also shared the posters on her Instagram handle. "Very excited to be working with Anupam Kher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa," she wrote in the caption of the post. Shiv Shastri Balboa is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. More details about the film are awaited.

Take a look:

Anupam Kher was last seen in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister. He has several other projects in the pipeline including ‘The Last Show’, ‘Mungilal Rocks’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’. Talking about Neena Gupta, she appeared in the OTT release ‘Sardar ka Grandson’ alongside . She will be next seen in the crime thriller ‘Dial 100’ co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

