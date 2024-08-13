Fashion 2: Madhur Bhandarkar plans to bring sequel series to his highly acclaimed 2008 film; says it has 'all the potential..'

16 years after the release of his highly acclaimed film Fashion, Madhur Bhandarkar plans to bring a sequel. The filmmaker has confirmed his plans for Fashion 2 while saying that the original film has "all the potential for a sequel." But what's even more interesting is that the sequel could be in a show format.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about Fashion 2 and said that according to him Fashion carries the potential for a sequel. He said that the world of fashion has changed today and as a filmmaker, he feels he has a lot of material that can be turned into a show with a couple of seasons. "But it also is apt for a film," he added.

Madhur said that he finds the subject interesting but hasn't decided anything yet. "Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 - where have these supermodels disappeared?" he said while explaining his point and added how a girl sitting in a small town can be a model or an influencer and he wants to focus on these aspects.

Advertisement

Talking more about the 2008 film Fashion, it was the story of a small-town girl Meghna Mathur played by Priyanka Chopra whose life takes a wrong turn after she becomes a supermodel. The film was released in cinemas on October 29, 2008, and received huge appreciation from the audience. The film also proved to be a milestone for PC's career as it established her as a strong actress.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar is also known for directing films like Chandni Bar, Aan: Men at Work, Corporate, Traffic Signal, Jail, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Heroine, and more. His last film was Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The film was directly released on Disney + Hotstar on September 23, 2022.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops adorable PIC of daughter Malti Marie soaking up ‘California sun’ and is simply too cute to miss