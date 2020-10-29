Fashion clocks 12 years: Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks the audience for watching the 'female centric' movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut starrer Fashion has recently completed 12 years. Read on to know what the former has to say about the same.

In the past few days, Bollywood has witnessed the milestones achieved by multiple movies that won the hearts of the audience owing to their storyline, star cast, and so on. Be it Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that completed 25 years or be it Mohabbatein and Mission Kashmir that completed 20 years, the movie anniversaries have reminded us of some of the glorious times in Hindi cinema. Now, yet another movie has achieved a milestone of 12 years – Fashion.

Jonas who played the role of Meghna Mathur in the movie has penned a long note while recalling past memories. The actress goes back to 2008 and remembers how she was hardly 5 years into her acting career when Fashion happened. She further writes, “But working with the brilliant Madhur Bhandarkar and his incredible team of writers, Ajay Monga, Niranjan Iyengar and Anuraadha Tewari, for almost 6 months before we even started the movie, was one of the most collaborative experiences of my life.”

She then talks about her character, Meghna Mathur, and says that bringing life into all its shades was one of her first ‘truly immersive acting jobs.’ Priyanka also expresses her gratitude towards the other cast members, technicians, and the crew and calls them ‘incredible.’ The actress also thanks the audience for watching what she calls a ‘female-centric’ movie and making it a huge success. She ends her note with the quote that reads, “Thank you all for remembering this piece of work with such fondness.” Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial also featured , Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles.

Check out her post below:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra 'fabulous' as Fashion turns 12: She was cool, didn’t treat me like a kid

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×