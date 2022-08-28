Fashion designer-duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tie knot in a dreamy ceremony; See FIRST photo

Renowned fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 28. The ceremony took place at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. It was a private ceremony but was attended by the industry friends of the fashion designer-duo. Kunal and Arpita dated for 10-long years before taking their relationship a step further. They have together weaved magic with their indo-western and contemporary designs and have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years.

It was a dreamy wedding ceremony. To note, a mehendi ceremony was also organised before the D-Day. Arpita and Kunal twinned in ivory and gold colours for their D-day and looked so good together. The bride Arpita wore a beautiful lehenga while the groom Kunal donned a sherwani. They can be seen all smiling in the inside photo from the ceremony as they can be seen sitting at the mandap. The ceremony was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and others. According to the reports, singer-rapper Badshah also performed at their wedding.

Check Kunal and Arpita's wedding photo here:

On August 26, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in the town. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party. Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others had attended the bash and dazzled the event with their glittery attires.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha twin, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor look stunning at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash