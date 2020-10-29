Fashion Turns 12: Kangana Ranaut reveals she didn't expect National Award for the film: It changed my league

Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane as her film Fashion co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse turned 12 today. Kangana shared her thoughts about it and mentioned that the film got her recognition for work across the country.

A film that changed the perception of the country towards the fashion industry and gave everyone a closer look at the lives of models, was Fashion. The film was released in 2008 and starred , and Mugdha Godse. While Kangana had a supporting role of a supermodel named Shonali, she managed to leave an indelible impact on the audience. So much so, that the film bagged her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. As the film completes 12 years today, Kangana recalls what she had expected out of it back then.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Kangana shared that even today when people meet her, they remember her role in Fashion. She shared that she had done other films like Gangster and Woh Lamhe and more, but she got recognition from the nation after Fashion came out. Talking about the National Film Award, Kangana said that she had not expected to get the same. She added that she came from parallel cinema into mainstream cinema with Fashion and that it changed her league completely.

Sharing how 12 years of Fashion feels, Kangana said, "It’s a beautiful time that the film has lived for so long and still after doing films like ‘Queen’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, still people meet me and they talk about ‘Fashion’." Further, she also remembered how she was like back in the day when she was working on the film. She said, " I look back and see myself as a teenager, I am like ‘I am such a dynamite of energy that I wanted to do so much’. I think I just packed everything into what everything little time that I got. So for me, it’s been amazing that I got a National Award for that but to be honest, I didn’t expect it."

In the same chat, Kangana had even praised her co-star Priyanka Chopra and called her fabulous. Director Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter to share old memories from the film as he joined everyone in celebrating 12 years of Fashion.

Meanwhile, currently, Kangana is in Manali with her family and is prepping for her next film, Tejas. The actress has been sharing photos from her workshop with director Sarvesh Mewara on social media. She will also be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It will be released in multiple languages. Kangana also has her own action film, Dhaakad, lined up.

Credits :Etimes

