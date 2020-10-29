Fashion turns 12: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals why Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were his 1st choice for it

Madhur Bhandarkar reveals why Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were his 1st choice for the film Fashion.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial Fashion, which mirrors the reality and struggles of the glamour world, has completed 12 years of its release today. Even after so many years, the film is remembered for changing the perception towards the fashion industry. As the film clocks 12 years today, Madhur Bhandarkar gets nostalgic and recalls the days when he was filming his dream project Fashion.

In an exclusive chat with Etimes, the ace filmmaker opened up about conceptualisation behind making the film and also revealed why and were his first choice for the film. On being asked about his first choice for the film, Madhur said desi girl and Kangana were his first choice for the film that closely studies the lives of models. He said both Priyanka and Kangana complimented each other very well. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Absolutely yes. I was very happy that Priyanka wanted to do a women-centric cinema, with a completely different word, titled Fashion. I told Kangana that don’t go by the length of the role, go by the strength of the role.”

Madhur further revealed that the Queen star, who had always wanted to work with him, was phenomenal in the film. Kangana made a huge impact on the audience. He said, “The way she absorbed the character and walked the ramp between action and cut, she is phenomenal; she goes to another level for her performance.”

On a related note, Fashion that received several awards starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in pivotal roles. While the desi girl played an aspiring fashion model Meghna Mathur, Kangana was seen in a supporting role of a supermodel named Shonal.

