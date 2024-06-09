Fast Charlie helmer Phillip Noyce wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan; reveals he ‘loved’ RRR, Monkey Man

Australian film director Phillip Noyce is over the moon as his 2023 film Fast Charlie has arrived in the Indian theaters. He recently spoke to HT City and acknowledged watching several Indian movies, the ones he loved, the people he wants to work with in India, and more. Read on.

Phillip Noyce says he loved RRR and Monkey Man

Noyce shared that he is a huge fan of the Indian film industry and has watched RRR. He added, “It was a huge success all around the world. I also loved Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, it was the film of the year for me. It has the same kind of love for storytelling that RRR had. I think it is an Indian movie.”

Phillip said that his love for Indian cinema goes way back in time and Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali is one of his favourite films of all time. The 74-year-old added, “It has emotion and really stirred me when I was young. There are so many great Indian movies that we also get to see through streaming services.”

Phillip Noyce wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

In the same conversation, Phillip admitted that ‘I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan’ and said that it would be an ‘honor’ to make a film in India. According to him, there are so many wonderful movies of so many different kinds. The Salt director hopes that the Indian film industry will try a bit harder and push their films to a wider audience.

Admitting that he has seen some of the finest Indian movies in film festivals, Phillip added, “I know the marketplace is supposedly in charge of that, but there are so many great Indian movies that don’t even get a release outside of India.”

Talking about the reception of his film Fast Charlie by Indian audiences, Phillip wished to be in India to see the audience’s reactions. “Seeing a movie with an Indian audience is different because they are so expressive with their appreciation. They live the movie inside their body in a cinema. That doesn’t really happen anywhere in the world,” the Rabbit-Proof Fence signed off.

