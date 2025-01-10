Fateh director-actor Sonu Sood reveals building his body with vegetarian diet; recalls eating bread and entire brick of butter as student

Sonu Sood’s impactful performances in several movies are often a topic of discussion among cinephiles. But when the actor is around, people can’t help but enquire about his fitness regime, diet, and workout plan because of which he stays so fit and in shape. In a recent interview, the actor revealed building his body with a vegetarian diet. He also recalled eating bread and an entire brick of butter as a student. Read on!

During an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Sonu Sood spoke about his fitness regime, his diet, and all the other things he does to maintain an impressive body. The actor started by stating that he is a vegetarian who doesn’t drink and has never tasted non-veg in his life. Having said that, he inherited his parents’ Punjabi DNA recalling that his father was very strong. Sood was also quick to highlight that he is the only one in his family who has never touched non-veg and doesn’t party either.

When quizzed if he ever had to take supplements to achieve a desired body, the Dabangg actor stated that protein powder is the only supplement he takes. However, he never missed a single workout session and hit the gym 365 days. In the same chat, he went back in time and recalled how, as a student, he had no idea what proteins and carbs were.

“I used to eat an entire loaf of bread and a full brick of Amul butter every night and I would drink milk,” Sonu stated adding that he would tear open a packet of milk and drink it all up. Along with that, he would eat egg whites. Even to this day, whenever he goes to hotels, he requests the chefs to give him a salad and egg whites. “I can survive on daal and rice my entire life,” the actor and philanthropist exclaimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is all set to make his directorial debut with Fateh.

